WADA reprieve for four Indian athletes

Though the suspension period expired last month, WADA is yet to give the green signal to the Indian lab and the recent discrepancy will only add to its woes.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representative image.(REUTERS)
         

The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) on Friday gave a reprieve to four Indian athletes whose samples had tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs at New Delhi’s National Doping Testing Laboratory (NDTL) last year but on re-testing at the WADA-accredited lab in Rome, they tested negative.

The players, said Navin Aggarwal, director National Anti-Doping Agency, will get the benefit of doubt. “They will be absolved of anti-doping rule violation.”

The samples of two track and field athletes, a cyclist and a fencer were tested at NDTL before August 20 last year when the lab’s accreditation was suspended by WADA for six months for non-compliance of its International Standard for Laboratories (ISL).

Though the suspension period expired last month, WADA is yet to give the green signal to the Indian lab and the recent discrepancy will only add to its woes.

