When and where to watch PV Sindhu in BWF World Tour Finals, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India’s PV Sindhu pulled off a shock at the Badminton World Tour Finals on Thursday as she fought back to defeat top-ranked Tai Tzu Ying for the first time in over two years.

Sindhu sank to her knees at the end of an exhausting 14-21, 21-16, 21-18 victory over the Taiwanese in 62 enthralling minutes in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The 23-year-old, a silver medallist at the Rio Olympics in 2016, faces Beiwen Zhang of the United States on Friday looking to make it three wins out of three in Group A of the $1.5 million end-of-year showpiece.

When is the Group A match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang?

The Group A match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang will take place on December 14, 2018.

Where will the Group A match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang be played?

The Group A match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang will be played in Guangzhou, China.

What time does the match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang begin?

The match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang begins at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang?

The match between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang will be shown on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Sindhu-Zhang match?

The Sindhu-Zhang match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 13:58 IST