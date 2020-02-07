Who’s next? Goldberg’s return to WWE SmackDown to kickstart first-time-ever feud: Report

other-sports

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 14:13 IST

Goldberg is making his return to the WWE this week on SmackDown. Fans have been speculating on what it could mean to see the marauding WWE superstar on Friday night. He was last seen in a WWE ring when he faced Dolph Ziggler at 2019 SummerSlam, where he absolutely obliterated his opponent with a combination of Spears and Jackhammers. It somewhat redeemed Goldberg in the eyes of the WWE Universe after his heavily panned performance at 2019 Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

However, it is still not clear why Goldberg is making his return to WWE. Is it because of WrestleMania 36 or is it for a match at 2020 Super ShowDown? All the signs point towards the latter.

READ | WWE considering making a huge change to WrestleMania pay-per-view: Report

It has been reported by multiple websites that Goldberg is in line for a big feud for the Super ShowDown PPV. Brad Shepard has reported that Goldberg will have a run-in with the Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in Saudi Arabia.

According to a source in #WWE, Goldberg’s opponent for the show in Saudi Arabia will be Bray Wyatt. — Brad Shepard of ProSportsExtra.com & OYDKWS (@TheBradShepard) February 6, 2020

His report has been corroborated by Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer who says that Goldberg is facing Wyatt at Super ShowDown as it “feels like the most obvious match.”

Goldberg has generally stayed away from the blue brand but his return to SmackDown this week has intrigued the fans. Goldberg has a close working relationship with Paul Heyman (executive director of Raw) but things are changing for his return.

After redeeming himself inside the WWE ring against Dolph Zigler at WWE SummerSlam in August, Goldberg had revealed that he wants to face Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. At the red carpet ahead of Smackdown’s Fox debut last week, he was asked about the superstar he would like to face and the former Universal champion picked Reigns and Strowman.

“God who wouldn’t I like to face that I haven’t faced?” Goldberg said. “You know, Roman [Reigns] and Braun [Strowman] are two guys that I would like to test their mettle a little bit. Georgia against Georgia Tech (Reigns’ alma mater), that kind of a built-in in rivlary. But I’m good. Whoever they toss in front of me, I’ll decimate. It’s all good,” he told Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo.

READ | Not Charlotte or Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey names surprise pick for return match

In 2016, Goldberg made his return to WWE after a period of 12 years. He crushed Brock Lesnar on his return at Survivor Series, where he used just three spears and a jackhammer.

Later, he went on to win the Universal title, defeating Kevin Owens at Fastlane 2017. At WrestleMania 33 that took a place a month later, Lesnar overpowered the champion to take the title off him.

In 2018, Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. A year later, he made his comeback to face The Undertaker for the first time in his career.