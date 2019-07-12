Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 12, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

World University Games: Dutee Chand finishes fifth in 200m final

Competing in her fifth race in three days, Dutee Chand finished fifth in the women’s 200m final at the World University Games.

other sports Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:52 IST
PTI
PTI
Napoli
dutee chand,dutee chand race,dutee chand 200 m
File photo of Dutee Chand.(AFP)

Competing in her fifth race in three days, Dutee Chand finished fifth in the women’s 200m final at the World University Games. Dutee clocked 23.30 seconds in the race, a tad slower than her bronze-winning time of 23.24 at the Asian Championships in April. She has a personal best of 23.00 seconds in 200m.

The 23-year-old later competed in the women’s 4x100m relay, her sixth race in three days, but the Indian quartet could only finish sixth in heat 1 and overall 13th with a time of 46.23 seconds.

The Indian men’s 4x100m relay team clocked 40.73 seconds to finish fourth in heat number 3 and 11th overall. Dutee had become the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal at the World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:52 IST

tags

more from other sports
trending topics