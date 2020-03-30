‘Would make him more susceptible,’ Triple H talks about Roman Reigns’ exit from WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg

other-sports

There was a report earlier in the week about Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36. It was reported that Roman is not comfortable performing at the Performance Center due to his battle with leukemia amid the Coronavirus crisis. Now, these reports have apparently been confirmed by WWE legend Triple H. The Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE told ESPN that if any superstar doesn’t want to be a part of WrestleMania 36 then they have the choice to miss it.

He added that with Roman’s battle with cancer, the situation makes him ‘more susceptible to something’

“You know, there are various talents, and I don’t wanna get into the specifics of WrestleMania because that’s a must-see event, but we don’t like to take precautions with our talent, any more so than we need to, and all of our talents are in this in a voluntary capacity. If they don’t want to be a part of this, they feel there’s a risk, for whatever reasons, be it themselves or somebody around them, they don’t have to be here.”

“Nothing is held against them for that. Same with our crew and everybody else. We don’t want to take chances on that, and with Roman having a pre-existing condition, that would make him more susceptible to something, it’s understandable.”

Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007 while he was still playing football. After he became a huge star for the WWE, Reigns announced in October 2018 that his leukemia returned. The cancer went into remission a few months later as Reigns returned to the squared circle.

WWE had announced that WrestleMania 36 is going to take place at the performance center in Florida and is scheduled to be a two-day affair with no fans.

But Roman’s history with cancer it can be easily be understood that he is at greater risk than others as the virus attacks a weak immune system.