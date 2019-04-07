WrestleMania 35: Kofi Kingston faces Daniel Bryan for WWE Championship title

Kofi Kingston’s journey for the WWE Championship to WrestleMania 35 was a far-fetched dream a few months back. Leading his way to the grand ring of WrestleMania 35, Kofi Kingston is set to face Daniel Bryan and the fans are ecstatic to see the WWE underdog enter for a title match.

After signing his developmental contract with WWE in 2006 and wrestling smaller matches, Kofi Kingston debuted in his first big match during WrestleMania 24 in 2008. He was drafted to WWE Raw and in his first match with the brand, he defeated Chris Jericho for the Intercontinental Championship. With many wins and losses in both major and minor matches in Raw, Kofi Kingston was then drafted to SmackDown in 2010.

His second and third Intercontinental Championships came after defeating Drew McIntyre at Over the Limit in 2010 and Dolph Ziggler in 2011. He went on to win his first Tag Team Championship with Evan Bourne in 2011 after defeating David Otunga and Michael McGillicutty.

With his fourth Intercontinental Championship in 2012 in the bag, Kofi Kingston became a New Day cohort in 2014. The New Day, together, managed to put on some mind-boggling fights and also broke the previous record of 331 days to became the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history in 2016.

The New Day’s win in 2017 allowed Kingston to become the first wrestler to hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship (both its previous and current incarnations), and the original World Tag Team Championship.

After 11 years of blood, sweat and tears, Kofi Kingston finally gets his chance at the WWE Championship title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Here’s a look at the full match card for WrestleMania 35 -

WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins (2019 Royal Rumble winner).

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

No Holds Barred Match: Triple H vs. Batista (If Triple H loses, he will be forced to retire from in-ring competition).

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz.

Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four Way Match: Sasha Banks and Bayley (c) vs. Natalya and Beth Phoenix vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics.

Intercontinental Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Finn Bálor.

United States Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Rey Mysterio.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton.

Farewell Match: Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin.

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Tony Nese.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal featuring Michael Che and Colin Jost of SNL fame.

Women’s Battle Royal featuring Superstars from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT.

Wrestlemania 35 will be broadcasted on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD and SONY TEN 3 & SONY TEN 3 HD.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 22:56 IST