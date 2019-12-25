WWE announces year-end Awards for 2019 - Full list of winners

other-sports

The WWE have announced their year-end awards for 2019 and the list of winners include a couple of quite interesting names. The panel who took a call on the owners were WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Christian, Renee Young, Ember Moon, and Maria Menounos. Bray Wyatt, who came back strong from injury as ‘The Fiend’ was announced as the ‘WWE Male Superstar of the Year’ and the current Universal Champion will be looking to continue his brilliant run in 2020. The ‘WWE Female Superstar of the Year’ was an easy choice as Becky Lynch clinched the award after headlining Wrestlemania 35 along with Charlotte and Ronda Rousey.

Here’s a look at the full list of winners -

WWE Male Superstar of the Year: Bray Wyatt

WWE Female Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch

WWE Men’s Tag-Team of the Year: The New Day

WWE Women’s Tag-Team of the Year: The Kabuki Warriors

WWE Breakthrough Superstars of the Year: The Street Profits

WWE Moment of the Year: Kofi Kingston winning the the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35

In other news, WWE Hall of Famer Sting said in a recent interview that he wants to face The Undertaker in WWE and that is a match that he hoped will happen when he was active.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting was asked about the one that he has yet to accomplish in his career. “If there was a Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call. I could get in condition and I could pull it off,” he replied. However, he added quickly that it seem unlikely that the match will happen.“I think my career is done. I still think about the ‘Taker situation every year, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”