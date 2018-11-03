WWE Crown Jewel Results: Brock Lesnar wins title, DX defeat Undertaker and Kane

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was back in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Crown Jewel event and Brock Lesnar turned out to be the big winner on the night as he defeated Braun Strowman to claim the WWE Universal Championship once again. In the other big match of the night, DX - the team of Shawn Michaels and Triple H - got the better of Undertaker and Kane in the star-studded event to put an end to their heated rivalry.

With the political scenario in Saudi Arabia reaching a dangerous level, big stars like Daniel Bryan and John Cena opted out of the event and the return of controversial star Hulk Hogan also did not go down well with the fans. The WWE recently signed a 10-year business contract with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and after hosting the Greatest Royal Rumble earlier in the year, they were looking to go big with the WWE Crown Jewel event on Friday.

Here’s a look at the WWE Crown Jewel Results -

Shinsuke Nakamura (C) defeated Rusev – It was a controversial win for the US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura as he took the help of a low blow to beat Rusev in the kick-off match of WWE Crown Jewel.

Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton – Mysterio picked up a surprising win over Orton to begin the WWE World Cup on a brilliant note. Orton was set for a RKO but Mysterio found a win to roll him up a quick pin.

The Miz defeated Jeff Hardy – The Miz may not be the most highly rated wrestler in the WWE roster but he produced a gritty show to beat Jeff Hardy who looked less than hundred percent due to his latest injuries.

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley – This was another match plagued by injuries as Lashley struggled to keep up with Rollins’ pace and the ‘Kingslayer’ was quick to hit his finisher to Lashley to qualify for the next round.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Kurt Angle – The Olympic gold medallist was a huge draw for WWE in front of the packed house but it was Ziggler who ended up as the winner after Kurt dominating for the most part.

The Bar defeated The New Day– The Big Show was always expected to play his part in the match and he did so by knocking out Big E when the referee wasn’t watching him. Sheamus and Cesaro did not waste their advantage as they were able to hit their finisher to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Miz defeated Rey Mysterio – Mysterio was clearly struggling after his battle with Randy Orton and The Miz was able to capitalise on his weakness as he pulled off a surprising victory to qualify for the final.

Dolph Ziggler defeated Seth Rollins – Drew McIntyre proved to the difference maker in this match as he give Ziggler an upper hand and ‘The Showoff’ was able to pin Rollins to pick up the win.

AJ Styles defeated Samoa Joe – Joe missed out on yet another opportunity to win the WWE Championship belt as Styles hit a Phenomenal Forearm from the top rope to retain his title after fighting off a Cocquina Clutch.

Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Strowman - It took five F5s and an assist from Baron Corbin as Brock Lesnar once again claimed the WWE Universal Title after beating Strowman. This match became a singles match after Roman Reigns opted out due to Leukemia and the lack of a work horse was apparent in the encounter.

Shane McMahon defeated Dolph Ziggler to win WWE World Cup - With The Miz out of action, Shane McMahon stepped up in his place and was able to defeat Ziggler to win the WWE World Cup.

DX defeated The Brothers of Destruction - For the major part of the match, The Brothers of Destruction dominated proceedings but Shawn Michales and Triple H were able to clinch the match. It was an emotional moment for DX as this was probably the last time that they were in the ring for a match together.

