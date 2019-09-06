WWE legend Chris Jericho’s world title stolen, Police recover it a day later

other-sports

There have been many cases where a championship belt has been stolen in professional wrestling. It is generally a part of a storyline which furthers a narrative in companies like WWE, ROH, NJPW, IMPACT and recently AEW. But recently it became a part of WWE legend Chris Jericho’s real life. Jericho had recently won the All Elite Wrestling’s World Heavyweight Championship belt after defeating Adam ‘Hangman' Page in the main event of the All Out pay-per-view.

It has been said that Jericho had reported that his AEW title belt was missing as he was dining at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida. A day later, it was confirmed by the Tallahassee police that they had recovered the title belt. They even posted a picture of one of their officers holding the belt on Facebook.

“The victim reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse,” the report says. “The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and placed the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics responded to the scene,” the initial reports as quoted by CBS sports said.

AEW was quick to latch onto the news as they posted a video of Jericho commenting on the stolen championship belt. Even US fast food chain Arby’s had a view on that.

Chris Jericho’s (@IamJericho) statement on Missing #AEW World Championship - Worldwide Investigation Launched pic.twitter.com/aLubwjkpW6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 4, 2019

Jericho decided to end his relationship with WWE last year and decided to jump ships to AEW. AEW is a professional wrestling organization owned by the billionaire Khan family. Several former WWE superstars like Cody Rhodes, PAC (Neville), Jericho, Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger) have joined AEW to form a core of the company. Popular wrestlers like Kenny Omega and Young Bucks have been involved in championship fights in the company.

