WWE Raw results and recap: Bray Wyatt makes terrifying return, Brock Lesnar to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off from Uniondale, New York where Brock Lesnar made his Raw return to celebrate his Universal Championship win at Extreme Rules. How would Seth Rollins respond to the loss of his title and will Bray Wyatt makes his comeback on Raw just before SummerSlam? All those questions were answered on the show.

As expected the show opened with Paul Heyman and Lesnar walking out to celebrate their win. Heyman announced as a 10-man, ‘all star’ Battle Royal to determine the no. 1 contender to Lesnar’s Universal Championship.

The first match of the night was a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match between Ricochet, The Usos and Robert Roode, The Revival. It was Ricochet who made the difference for his team as he picked up two falls to win the match. However, The Club made their presence felt as they beat down Ricochet after the match.

There was another squash match which saw the Viking Raiders beat up some jobbers.

A big development on the night had Cedric Alexander face Scottish Psychopath Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match up. We would think that it was a nightmare fight for Alexander against the towering Scot but Cedric proved everyone wrong as he picked up a victory with a Small Package.

This night just got a whole lot worse for a SEETHING @DMcIntyreWWE.



WHAT A WIN for @CedricAlexander! #RAW pic.twitter.com/izjRGX251N — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2019

Samoa Joe had to pick up some steam after losing to Kofi Kingston at Extreme Rules and he did exactly that when he defeated former Intercontinental champion Finn Balor. However, he wasn’t finished as he attacked Balor after the match but Irishman fought him off. What happened next was very memorable.

The Fiend came for his prey.

Bray Wyatt returned to Monday Night Raw as the Fiend to lay waste to Balor. The music and Wyatt’s mask are extremely terrifying and it enthralled the live audience. It’s something people should watch.

There was the advancement of the pregnancy storyline between Maria and Mike Kanellis as the wrestler lost the match to Zack Ryder.

The Club ensured that they remained a dominant force as they obliterated Lucha House Party.

The Fatal-4 Way match had Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Carmella face-off against each other to determine the no. 1 contender for Becky Lynch’s Raw Women’s Championship. It was Natalya who triumphed in the match as she pinned Bliss. Lynch came out and started talking trash to Natalya as the wrestlers started landing insults on each other.

Another interesting segment had perennial underachiever (no disrespect) Dolph Ziggler criticizing overachiever The Miz for underachieving in the last few years. He stated that the Miz is dialling it in and has become a company yes man. The A-Lister attacked Ziggler when he mentioned his wife.

R-Truth won back the 24/7 Championship after he pinned Drew Maverick in a hotel room.

It was time for the main-event of the show. The 10-Man All-Star Battle Royal had most of the big wrestlers in the WWE like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio etc. The highlight of the match would be Orton hitting RKOs on majority of the superstars in the match.

But it was Rollins who earned the right to face Lesnar at SummerSlam when he eliminated Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Randy Orton.

Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar 2 at SummerSlam now.

