WWE releases superstar after sexual assault allegations surface online

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:24 IST

The #SpeakingOut movement is gaining pace as several wrestlers have been called out for alleged sexual misconduct. Multiple women have narrated stories about their horrible experiences with wrestlers from several companies like WWE, AEW, NWA. Stories have been trending with the hashtag #SpeakingOut as several women have accused wrestling figures of sexual misconduct.

One of the wrestlers accused of sexual assault is WWE 205 Live superstar Jack Gallagher. A woman named Becky narrated her experience with Gallagher, saying that he sexually assaulted her when she refused his advances.

“I never thought this is something I would say publicly, but I want others to know that they never need to be ashamed and should feel like they can tell their stories,’ said the woman.

During the “#SpeakingOut” campaign, a large number of professional wrestlers and other people in the business have been accused of sexual misconduct.

In the midst of the controversy, WWE has announced the release of Gallagher from the company.

‘WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey),’ said the tweet.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey). https://t.co/3e6V82HiRY — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2020

Responding to Becky’s tweet, another woman named Tori also revealed another horrific story involving Gallagher.

“We don’t know each other but Jack raped one of my best friends. I’ve been angrily sitting on that for a long time but she hasn’t been ready to tell her story.”

WWE superstars like Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, Joe Coffey, Matt Riddle, and former NXT UK champion Tyler Bate are also facing varying allegations.

WWE released the statement regarding these allegations saying that it has “zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault.”

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero-tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended,” WWE added in the statement.