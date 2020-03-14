WWE SmackDown results: ‘Overhyped, Overvalued and Overprivileged’

other-sports

Mar 14, 2020

The circumstances were really testing for WWE to pull off their weekly show SmackDown without a live audience. A fan of professional wrestling knows that unlike other sports, audience reaction plays a pivotal part in the storylines of the shows. There is live interaction between the superstars and the audience from which wrestlers play off the reaction of the crowd. The names of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, The Rock, John Cena, CM Punk became ‘super’ superstars after mesmerizing the audience.

So how did WWE perform when they had to hold a show without the audience?

Even though it was weird but WWE did manage to pull off decent two-hours of television. Cena returned to hype his match with ‘The Fiend’ at WrestleMania. Cena was in top form during the final segment of the show.

Cena insisted that he wants WWE to invest in the future. They need to push stars like Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Velveteen Dream, Tomasso Ciampa. Not Bray Wyatt.

“I want to invest in people that earn it each and every single day,” Cena said.

“The reason I took Bray Wyatt’s challenge at WrestleMania is so I can take Bray Wyatt out of the equation.”

“At WrestleMania, I will finish the job that should’ve been done six years ago and destroy the most overhyped, overvalued, overprivileged WWE Superstar in existence,” Cena concluded.

Wyatt soon confronted him and remarked that he knows why Cena came back to WWE even though his acting career is flourishing.

“I know why you came here, John. I know why you can’t say no. You don’t really think we think you care about the future, do we? John Cena cares about John Cena.”

Wyatt then proceeded to give Cena a chilling warning for their match at WrestleMania 36.

“At WrestleMania, it’s going to be a slaughter,” Wyatt said.

“You just don’t know it yet.”

Despite not being played in front of a live audience, this segment managed to hit all the right notes. The WWE Universe watching the show at home would be absolutely thrilled for their match at WrestleMania and would be craving for more during the build-up.

Other Results:-

Roman Reigns was interviewed in the ring by Michael Cole to hype his WWE Championship match with Goldberg. He rued the fact that a part-timer was taking the spot away from a wrestler who does it day in and day out. Reigns admitted that Goldberg doesn’t deserve to be in the main-event. Echoes from his storyline with Lesnar.

Sasha Banks & Bayley beat Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss via submission

Triple H was a special presenter and in-ring commentator for the show along with Michael Cole.

The Miz and John Morrison cut a short in-ring promo after the Tag Team Elimination Chamber match aired.

Daniel Bryan beat Cesaro via pinfall

Jeff Hardy beat King Corbin via pinfall