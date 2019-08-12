WWE SummerSlam 2019: Goldberg reigns supreme on return, destroys Dolph Ziggler

other-sports

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 08:10 IST

After a horrendous clash against The Undertaker in WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in May, the fans started seeking a retirement from former WWE Champion Goldberg. In a match filled with botches and failed moves, Goldberg and The Undertaker risked nearly injuring themselves badly for real, and the match was described as one of the worst in the history of the industry.

The Deadman was given a chance to redeem himself at Extreme Rules when he paired up with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. At SummerSlam, Goldberg got his opportunity, as he went one-on-one with Dolph Ziggler.

Considering the match was supposed to be a redeemer for Goldberg, who cannot wrestle for long at his age, it was always expected to be a squash match. After being struck with two super kicks, Goldberg delivered a spear and followed it up with a jackhammer to Ziggler. He, then pinned his opponent to pick up the win.

But luckily for fans in Canada, who were excited to see The Icon, the segment was far from over. Ziggler used his heel persona effectively, to spice things up. He kept calling Goldberg back onto the stage, taunting him that his time is over. Obviously, Goldberg came back twice to deliver two more spears, much to fan’s delight.

Did Goldberg redeem himself? Perhaps, not entirely. But overall, it was a better segment that many fans expected from the Hall of Famer.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 08:08 IST