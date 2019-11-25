WWE Survivor Series: Why are Brock Lesnar’s matches cut short as soon as we start liking it

other-sports

WWE had worked out a great storyline for its top championship match. Brock Lesnar had attacked Rey Mysterio’s son and it infuriated the ‘Master of 619’. Mysterio retaliated and asked to fight Lesnar for the WWE Championship. The match was turned into a no holds barred match, which was very fitting due to the storyline. CM Punk had even commented that fans can expect Mysterio-Lesnar match to be a great professional wrestling experience. And it was (till it lasted).

Naturally, it was built as a David vs Goliath match due to the size difference between the two. Mysterio weighs 175 lbs (79 kg) while Lesnar is 286 lbs(130 kg). However, the stipulation of the match made it interesting and Mysterio bought a friend of his (not Velasquez) to the fight. He also had a lead pipe in his hand to counter Lesnar.

Lesnar dominated the early proceedings of the match and had Mysterio reeling. Then the turning point of the match came and it enthralled the WWE Universe. Mysterio’s son Dominick ran inside in the ring with a towel. It seemed as if he was about to throw in the towel with Mysterio being ‘brutalized, and victimized’ by Lesnar. But that was only a ruse.

As soon as Lesnar put his hands on Dominick, Mysterio landed a low blow to him. Dominick followed his father’s actions and landed another low blow on Lesnar. Then with the audience firmly behind them, the father-son duo hit a double ‘619’ on Lesnar. To finish it off, Dominick showed the WWE Universe that he is learning the tricks of the trade as he hit a Frog Splash on ‘The Beast’. Mysterio followed it up with another one. Both got on top of Lesnar to pin him but it proved to be unsuccessful.

That also signaled the end of the fun. Lesnar neutralized Dominick with a German Supplex and then landed an F5 to Mysterio. And an F5 obviously signals the end of the match (unless you are Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins).

Yes, it was short and sweet. Yes, it told a great story. Yes, Lesnar had to win.

But we have been following a similar path with Lesnar matches for a long time. There is a template- dominate, comeback, F5, finish.

There are exclusions to that template and those are the matches featuring AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan. Survivor Series has seen the best of Lesnar and his wrestling acumen with those two matches being highly appreciated by the fans and critics. We expected another masterpiece from Lesnar and Mysterio but what we got was a Goldberg sprint.

There is no doubting Lesnar’s ability but sometimes, things are a little monotonous in the ring. He has been on top for a long time now and fans are expecting him to give them a spectacle of professional wrestling. We start enjoying what is shown, then we get engrossed but that is when our excitement is cut off with a move of doom (F5). Lesnar always elicits a reaction and hopefully, that reaction is positive in the future.