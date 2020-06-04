Why is Randy Orton vs Edge’s match at WWE Backlash called ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

other-sports

Jun 04, 2020

WWE BACKLASH 2020 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. This year, it is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology and the first Backlash since 2018. In the run up to one of WWE’s most exciting PPVS, we have heard much chatter about what is said to be ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’ between Randy Orton and Edge.

At WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton viciously brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center, pushing past the limits of most mortal competitors until The Rated-R Superstar delivered the decisive blow. Even The Viper admitted that the better man won that night but with one major caveat: that the better wrestler didn’t. Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills in what he coined The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, but Raw went off the air before Edge could respond. The following week, The Rated R-Superstar emphatically accepted the proposal and was ready to make history with a win. Will the pair author The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? And can either put a definitive end to this personal and heated rivalry?

To better understand what’s in store for us, let’s take a closer look at the history of Randy Orton vs Edge to find out exactly what makes this, ‘THE GREATEST WRESTLING MATCH EVER’.

Comparison of Statistics

RANDY ORTON

Date of Birth - April 1, 1980

Height - 6’5” (196 cm)

Weight - 250lbs (113 kg)

Signature Move - RKO

Career Highlights - First-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion; WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; Intercontinental Champion; SmackDown Tag Team Champion; World Tag Team Champion; 2009 and 2017 Royal Rumble Match winner; 2013 Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner

EDGE

Date of Birth - October 30, 1973

Height - 6’5” (196 cm)

Weight - 241lbs (109 kg)

Signature Move - Spear

Career Highlights - WWE Champion; World Heavyweight Champion; World Tag Team Champion; WWE Tag Team Champion; Intercontinental Champion; WCW U.S. Champion; 2001 King of the Ring; Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner; Royal Rumble Match winner; 2012 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee

Take a look at some of Orton vs Edge encounters that happened in the past:-

WWE BACKLASH 2020 will be telecasted on Monday June 15th 2020 at 4:30 AM IST on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 Channels.