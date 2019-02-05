2 killed, 23 injured after bus falls into ditch in Nalanda, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Two persons were killed and 23 injured after a private bus skidded off the road and fell into a 10-metre-deep ditch in Nalanda’s Chiksohra village on Monday. The bus was on its way to Hilsa in Nalanda from Gaurichak (Patna).

According to eyewitnesses the 22 seater minibus was carrying 35 passengers when the accident occurred at 11.45 am near Chiksohra, about 38 km from the state capital.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of those who were killed in the accident. Expressing sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident, Kumar said that free treatment would be provided to those who sustained injuries in the accident.

Soon after the incident, a large number of people living of the area came forward to rescue the injured passengers by pulling them out of the bus. The injured have been admitted to local hospitals for the treatment. At present, relief and rescue teams are at the incident spot and taking care of the injured. The bus is said to be run on the local route only.

The deceased have been identified as Nandu Paswan, 55 and Rabindra Kumar, 35 both residents of Chiksohra police station area.

Irate over the accident, the driver and cleaner managed to escape the spot, the agitated locals set the bus ablaze.

Police said that, “Prima facie, it appears that the driver lost his control over the vehicle. Two people died on the spot while 33 were injured. Four of them were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment while the remaining were admitted in the local hospital. Police teams from Hilsa and Chiksohra along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated relief and rescue operations.

The police have registered a case and ordered an investigations to ascertain the cause behind the accident.

Deadly road accidents are common in Bihar, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving. It is to be noted that overloading in passenger vehicles has emerged as big challenge for police and the transport department.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 09:18 IST