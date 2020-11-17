e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 50 flights to operate from Patna airport this winter

50 flights to operate from Patna airport this winter

As many as 57 flights departed from Patna around this time last year

patna Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 17:40 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
Six new flights have been added to the schedule, taking the number of average daily departures from 44 to 50. As many as 15 flights will not operate daily.
Six new flights have been added to the schedule, taking the number of average daily departures from 44 to 50. As many as 15 flights will not operate daily.(HT Archive)
         

There will more flying options from Patna to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bengaluru as the new winter flight schedule came into effect from Tuesday. Six new flights have been added to the schedule, taking the number of average daily departures from 44 to 50. As many as 15 flights will not operate daily. The schedule will be effective till December 31.

The number of flights has gone up compared to that before the Covid-19 pandemic. But the number is less than that of last year. As many as 57 flights departed from Patna around this time last year.

IndiGo has added three new, GoAir two and SpiceJet one flight as part of the winter schedule. From October 25, there were two flights for Delhi and one each for Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Bengaluru from Patna.

The number of daily flights between Patna and Delhi has gone up to 16.

tags
top news
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Hold countries that support terror guilty, says PM Modi. Putin endorses him
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
Effects of Diwali, Durga Puja on Covid outbreak may be visible soon: Govt
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
CBI nabs UP junior engineer who allegedly sexually abused 50 kids
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Bihar portfolio allocation: Who gets what
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Legal battles Trump may face after losing presidential privileges
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Indians will not tolerate any unholy ‘global gathbandhan’: Shah on Gupkar alliance
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Covid-19 showed our cities are vulnerable: PM Modi
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
Malabar exercise: INS Vikramaditya, USS Nimitz, others participate in 2nd phase
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBRICS summitCovid-19 vaccine updateCovid-19 casesUPSC CDS (I) 2021 Last Date

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In