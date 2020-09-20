70-year-old Bihar woman among 12 icons for steel ministry campaign

patna

Sep 20, 2020

Sivadasiya Kunwar (70), a poor widow from Bihar’s Kohbarawa village in Saran district, has been selected by the Union Ministry of Steel as one the 12 icons for its Ispati Irada campaign.

The initiative was launched a few months ago to promote and highlight individuals who have made rich contributions to develop their community.

Kunwar was selected from among the 100 entries for the campaign.

In 2007, she had distributed her family land between her two sons. She had donated her share of the land to establish a village school as the hamlet lacked basic educational infrastructure.

A majority of the poor children in Kohbarawa village remained unlettered through the years, including Kunwar’s sons, because of the absence of a school.

The village has set up Latoo Maharaj Pathshala on the plot of land donated by Kumwar and has over 150 students in the institution’s rolls.

“The Ispati Irada campaign aims to identify people with strong determination. It is about how people support their community with courage and grit. Steel, too, gives a similar kind of support and strength to any concrete structure,” said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union steel minister.

It is good to have icons for the campaign, he added.

Pratyush, an employee of the ministry, said Kunwar fitted the campaign’s billing. “She is a natural fit for the Ispati Irada campaign. A documentary has been made on her. We are trying to improve her living conditions,” he said

Neeraj Kumar, who teaches science at the Latoo Maharaj Pathshala, said the villagers are proud of Kumwar’s feat.

“Though she is illiterate, she understands the value of education. Others in the village came forward to donate their land after she had made the first move,” he said

Arun Akash, a filmmaker, who has made a short film on Kunwar for the ministry, said her selfless act must be highlighted.

“She is facing an acute financial crisis and the government must take care of her needs,” he said.