80 students leave girl’s hostel after allegations against warden go viral

A five member team, constituted by the Bhojpur district magistrate (DM) to probe into the allegations that the warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) would invite male guests in the hostel, submitted the report on Saturday and found that two inmates and two women illegally stayed in the premises without entry in the visitor register.

Earlier, two underage girls from the hostel had made allegations against the warden, Geeta Rani, that she has forced them to engage in personal work and even massage her body. Girls in their statement also disclosed that the local mukhia regularly visited the hostel around 12 PM and 1AM.

Both the students fled the hostel on Wednesday night, but the local residents of Saraiya village caught the duo and handed them over to the police.

Following their revelation, a five member committee was formed to probe the incident. Bihar’s women commission chairman, Dilmani Mishra, also sought the detailed report from the DM and SP about the incident.

District administration official disclosed that family members of the 80 students have taken their wards home after the allegation were levelled against the warden went viral on social media. Parents fear for the safety of their children as these hostels do not guarantee security.

Almost all the students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) of Ara, left the school hostel three days after two of its inmates accused the warden inviting male guests at night.

The KGBV have enrolled only 100 students in which 94 were present and six of them went home completing formalities.

Police have lodged a case against five persons including Geeta, orderly Chhabila Singh, night guard Mohammad Saddam and two women said to be relatives of the warden.

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 14:10 IST