Bihar Board merit scam accused punches jail doc, lands in special cell

An undertrial allegedly punched a jail doctor at the Beur central prison in the state capital for refusing to recommend the jail authorities to shift him to the PMCH. The incident took place in the jail premises on Tuesday evening.

Amit Kumar alias Bachcha Rai, one of the mastermind and prime accused in the Bihar Board merit list scam case, allegedly assaulted jail doctor Lalan Prasad after he refused to shift him to PMCH. The doctor rejected his plea saying he was not sick.

Rai also threatened the deputy superintendent Ashok Kumar with dire consequences.

A jail official said that Rai was arrested in June 2016 after an intermediate student Ruby Rai, topper of 2016 exams, landed into trouble during a sting operation. Rai is the director-cum-principal of the VR College in Vaishali district.

He was lodged in the Vigilance cell but was later shifted to the special cell. Rai asked the doctor to recommend that he be shifted to PMCH. However, the doctor turned down his request saying his condition doesn’t require him to be hospitalised. When despite his continuous insistence the doctor refused to yield, Rai allegedly punched him.

Deputy Superintendent Singh has lodged an FIR with the Beur police station against Bachcha Rai for abusing, misbehaving and threatening to eliminate him.

The Patna high court on February 14, 2017 granted conditional bail to Rai, directing the trial court to frame charges against him within a month failing which he would be released on bail

As the state government challenged the HC order, in April last year Supreme Court in April cancelled the conditional bail given to Rai.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 07:30 IST