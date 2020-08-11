e-paper
Home / Patna / Bihar flood situation worsens; 75 lakh in 16 districts affected

Bihar flood situation worsens; 75 lakh in 16 districts affected

patna Updated: Aug 11, 2020 20:50 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Patna
A view of flood affected village in Gopalganj, Bihar
A view of flood affected village in Gopalganj, Bihar (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

The flood situation in Bihar worsened on Tuesday with the water entering fresh areas affecting over 62,000 more people in 16 districts, taking the number of flood victims to more than 75 lakh, a bulletin by the state Disaster Management Department bulletin said.

The number of affected panchayats increased to 1,260 from Monday’s 1,240 though that of the flood-hit districts remained at 16.

Also read: PM Modi reviews situation in six flood-affected states

There was no fresh report of deaths in flood-related incidents in the state and the figure stood at 24.

Darbhanga district reported the highest casualties of 10, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran and Siwan, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said that 20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 13 of the SDRF have evacuated 5,36,371 people from inundated areas so far.

Besides, 12,479 people have taken shelter in seven relief camps and nearly 9.29 lakh people were fed at 1,204 community kitchens in the affected districts, it said.

Several rivers such as the Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan and the Khiroi are flowing above the danger level.

The Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district. However, its water level came down at several places including Patna, Water Resources Department’s bulletin said.

All embankments under the department are safe, it said.

The Met office at Patna has forecast light rain in the catchment areas of all rivers flowing in the state on Wednesday.

The 16-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

