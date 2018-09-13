Clash in Bihar’s Rohtas district after mob attacks two men ‘carrying beef’

Many people were injured in a clash between two groups in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Wednesday after two men were attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, police said.

The incident took place near a temple at Akorhi Gola market in Rohtas district, 146 km southwest of state capital Patna.

Police said the mob, already infuriated over raising of a mourning flag on the temple premises, caught two men who they suspected to be carrying beef, assaulted them and damaged their motorcycle.

The mob also blocked a road demanding removal of the flag and ban on cow slaughtering.

As the police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the mob, some people attacked the fleeing protestors. The rival groups, which outnumbered the policemen, indulged in heavy brick-batting, resulting in injuries to many people.

Police said the injured meat traders were arrested and admitted to a nearby hospital. They told the police that they brought the meat from a Bikramganj abbatoir and were going to sell it at Karoop village near Sasaram, headquarters of Rohtas district.

The meat and the motorcycle of the traders had been seized, the police said. Those involved in blocking roads and rioting were being identified with the help of video footage and strict action would be taken against them after lodging cases, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Mohammad Anwar Javed Ansari said.

The situation was under control and senior officers were camping at the site with sufficient police force, the SDPO added.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 14:50 IST