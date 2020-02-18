Ex-RJD MLA Ambika Singh Yadav joins hands with BSP Supremo Mayawati

patna

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 12:54 IST

Former RJD MLA Ambika Singh Yadav on Sunday joined Mayawati’s BSP amid much fanfare at Ramgarh, which incidentally has been the bastion of RJD’s state unit president Jagadanand Singh, who has represented the seat for six consecutive times from 1985 to 2005.

Yadav, a confidant of Jagadanand for long, had won from Ramgarh in 2010 after Singh was elected MP from Buxar parliamentary seat in 2009. Yadav lost the seat to Ashok Kumar Singh of BJP in 2015 assembly elections.

Earlier, there were talks in political circles that Jagadanand was trying to forge an RJD-BSP alliance for easy victory of his son from Ramgarh. Scheduled castes, the base vote of BSP, have a good vote share in Ramgarh. Jagadanand’s son Sudhakar Singh is likely to be the RJD candidate for the seat in the 2020 assembly elections.

Sudhakar had contested the seat on a BJP ticket against Yadav in 2010 and finished third.

After joining the BSP, Ambika Yadav attacked Jagadanand Singh and said he was forced to go out of the party after Singh decided to allot ticket to a man (his son) who had contested against the party candidate and used objectionable words for Rabri Devi in 2010.

State BSP president Bharat Prasad Bind said his no government could be formed in 2020 without his party’s support.