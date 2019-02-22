For a dowry of Rs 20 Lakh, man poses as fake Bihar government servant, held

Patna police on Thursday arrested a man who would introduce himself as a secretariat assistant for getting a dowry of Rs 20 lakh and a luxury vehicle, from secretariat campus under the same police station. Police has registered a case in Sachiwalaya police station on the basis of the statement of the girl.

Police has identified the arrested person as Shiv Shankar, a resident of Banka district in Bihar. He was later sent to the judicial custody.

Police said that Shakar kept the family and the girl from Jamalpur in dark by posing as a government employee posted as in secretariat in order to get married to her. “The fact came to the light when the girl started talking with Shankar. He repeatedly changed his departments during their conversations,” he added.

He said that after girl got suspicious, she told her family members and asked them to know the fact. “Soon, her maternal uncle, Abhiranjan Singh and the family members came to secretariat and started questioning, Shankar told himself in the food supply department. Then the deputy director food supply department called Shankar and quizzed him. After this, the whole realisation of the fraud was exposed. Later, they took Shankar into the custody and informed the police. A police team immediately rushed to the spot and arrested Shankar,” he added.

Singh told the police that Shankar called himself a secretariat assistant and in the name of marriage, Shankar tried to dupe Rs 20 lakh and a luxury vehicle of the girl’s family. The marriage was fixed and even clothes and some gifted were given to Shankar. The Marriage was fixed but within a few hours of deciding the marriage, the reality of Shiva Shiva Shankar got revealed to the girl and her family.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 08:42 IST