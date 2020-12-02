e-paper
Home / Patna / Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll

Former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi to file nomination for RS by-poll

The BJP said that all its ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders will assemble in the party’s state office at 11:30 am and proceed to the Commissioner office at 12:15 pm along with Sushil Modi for the nomination process.

patna Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 05:23 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Patna
Sushil Modi has been made the candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that got vacated after the death of Lok Janshakti Party leader and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.
Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi will file his nomination as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-poll at the Commissioner office in Patna on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi and other ministers will be present along with Sushil Modi. Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, VIP president and minister Mukesh Sahani along with other MLAs will be present at the venue.

The BJP said that all its ministers, MLAs, MLCs and party leaders will assemble in the party’s state office at 11:30 am and proceed to the Commissioner office at 12:15 pm along with Sushil Modi for the nomination process.

Sushil Modi has been made the candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat that got vacated after the death of Lok Janshakti Party leader and former union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The election will be held on December 14, if Mahagathbandhan led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) decides to contest the same.

