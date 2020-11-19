I want self-reliant Bihar; Sushil Modi is our guardian, says new deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 18:16 IST

Tarkishore Prasad (64), who was born in Saharsa district in Bihar’s Kosi division and worked in the Seemanchal division, has surprised several political pundits following his overnight elevation to deputy to chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Prasad was never a front-runner in the race for Bihar deputy CM, where Sushil Kumar Modi was firmly ensconced since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in alliance with the Janata dal (United) in October 2005.

Prasad, a four-time BJP lawmaker, is yet to be defeated since being elected to the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly from the Katihar seat in the Seemanchal division 15 years ago.

Though Prasad was born at Salkhuwa in Saharsa district in 1956, his family had settled at Mirchaibari in Katihar and was engaged in a small business.

Prasad was reluctant to join his family business and instead joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP, during his formative years and held several posts in Katihar district.

Later, he joined the BJP’s students’ wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in the 1980s.

The BJP awarded him a party ticket from the Katihar assembly in 2005 because of his dedication to politics. He did not disappoint his party and its leaders.

Excerpts from an interview with the Prasad:

Though you were born in the Kosi division, you chose Katihar in Bihar’s Seemanchal division for politics?

Yes. I am related to both the Kosi and Seemanchal regions. However, now, I’m only thinking about Bihar. It’s true that people from these divisions are hopeful after I was elevated to the deputy CM’s post and I will never disappoint them.

How did you enter politics?

It was not accidental. I have been an RSS worker and was active in the ABVP and held several posts in the latter. In 1982, I was made BJP nagaradhyaksha in Katihar. I am fortunate that I have never disappointed my party and its leaders. In my maiden assembly election in 2005, I won the Katihar seat by a slender margin of 116 votes. However, I bettered my margin in 2010 and won by over 20,000 votes. In 2015, though the JD (U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had formed an alliance, I managed to retain my seat.

Don’t you think your RSS background will affect your relationship with CM Kumar?

No. RSS is an organisation, which always thinks about the nation, about the well-being of its people and the nation. There will be no question of any difference between me and CM Kumar over the RSS. Besides, most BJP leaders have an RSS background.

Did you ever think of being elevated to a coveted post such as deputy CM?

No. I never hankered after power and post. I have worked all along for my party. It is up to my leaders, who have reposed faith in me. I am grateful to them for entrusting me with the responsibility for this onerous task.

What are your priorities?

My priorities are clear. I have to carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s Aatmanirbhar Bihar dream. I shall also realise CM Kumarji’s seven-resolve 2:0 in the state. I want a self-reliant Bihar in line with both the PM and the CM’s cherished dreams.

Isn’t unemployment the biggest challenge in Bihar?

I have just started my job and we are drawing up a roadmap. Everything will be in the right direction and on the right track. There are several other issues related to joblessness. Plans are afoot to boost all things that can lead Bihar’s holistic growth and development.

What do you think about your predecessor Sushil Kumar Modi?

I have learnt a lot from Modiji and he is still the party’s guardian in Bihar. I gather that the party will give him some key assignments in national politics.

What do you think about his abrupt removal from state politics?

I can’t say anything on this. But I can say that Modiji will be assigned an even bigger task in the coming days. It was the party’s decision. At the end of the day, we are all workers of the party. Our duties and responsibilities are assigned by our leaders in the interests of the party and the nation.

What are the immediate major challenges before you as the deputy CM?

Any new role comes with challenges at every step. The biggest challenge in political life is to live up to the public’s aspirations, who have voted you to power. I have been a public figure for long. I have been associated with various social and political organisations during my political journey. I have done quite a bit of work on infrastructure such as building schools and healthcare centres. Now, we need to think about many big projects for our state’s growth and development. I admit that there are many challenges, but we are determined to make Bihar self-reliant under the leadership of PM Modiji and CM Kumarji.