Muzaffarpur shelter home case:  CBI fails to find 2 bodies allegedly thrown in Burhi Gandak river

Tracing the bodies of two more inmates of Muzaffarpur shelter home is a big challenge for the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged sexual abuse of minor girls there.

Six months ago, it first came to light that at least 34 girls were sexually exploited and one was allegedly killed and buried clandestinely to hush up the murder.

The CBI had found human bones at a cremation ground on October 4 following a tip-off. It also carried out extensive digging in the shelter home premises on suspicion that some inmates might have been killed and buried there, but could not recover anything from there.

Now, a new revelation has increased the challenge for the CBI to verify the statement of a shelter home employee Krishna Ram, who also ran the press of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused. During interrogation, Ram claimed that some bodies were stuffed in gunny bags and disposed of in Burhi Gandak river. However, the CBI could not find anything from the river. The bodies stuffed in sacks were allegedly dumped in the river a year ago.

Ram was arrested from his Chakbasu house, falling under Mithanpura police station, on October 20, and taken on remand for interrogation.

According to the CBI, Ram disclosed that Brajesh Thakur had ordered the disposal of bodies of the alleged murdered girls.

He reportedly revealed that two inmates of Thakur’s NGO, Seva Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti, had died under mysterious circumstances and their bodies dumped in the river from Akharaghat Bridge with the support of Guddu, another employee of the shelter home, and Vijay Tiwari, Thakur’s driver .

A CBI official said it was not yet certain as to how many inmates of the shelter home had gone missing. “On the basis of statements of the accused, we are trying to ascertain facts. There may be more to the horrific incident than meets the eye,” he said.

It may be noted that the CBI had found human bones at cremation ground on October 4 following a tip-off from Vijay. The bones form “very important evidence” for the CBI, which can match DNA samples once the girl’s parents are located.

