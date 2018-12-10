Patna medico jumps to death from building day before wedding

Dr Snigdha Kumari (26), daughter of retired inspector general of police (IG), Umashankar Sudhanshu, on Sunday morning committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of Udaygiri apartment under Kotwali police station. Her marriage was slated to be solemnized with an IAS officer of district magistrate (DM) rank, also posted in Bihar, on December 10.

Their ‘tilak’ ceremony was held on Saturday at a prestigious hotel in Patna.

On getting information of the alleged suicide, a police team led by SSP, Patna, Manu Maharaaj and DM, Kumar Ravi rushed to the spot and investigated the matter.

The SSP said that the cause of the suicide was not clear yet. “No suicide note has been recovered. We found a cell phone and goggles from the spot. Snigdha was pursing post graduation in medicine from a medical college in Kolkata. Our officers are looking into every aspect of the case,” he added.

The SSP said that an FSL team has been asked to collect samples from the place of occurrence. “Dr Snigdha’s body was sent to the hospital for autopsy,” he added.

Police said that the incident took place at around 7.45 am when Dr Snigdha came to Udaygiri apartment from her house Patel Nagar Road number-8 under Shastrinagar police station, on her car driven by her driver. “Upon reaching the flat, the apartment guard asked her for her reason behind her arrival to which Dr Snigdha told him that she had come to meet with an IAS officer, who lives in the apartment,” SSP added.

Police said she took the lift and reached the topmost 14th floor from where barely few minutes later she jumped off and ended her life. “It was a shocking Sunday for residents of the apartment as they saw the young doctor’s body lying in a pool of blood and then the hustle bustle of police movement in the campus for several hours,” he added.

Dr Snigdha’s driver Krishna Yadav said, she had called him on his cell phone around 7.09 and asked him to be ready for going to Udaygiri apartment for some works. “We left her Patel Nagar Road no-8 residence within next five minutes and reached Udaygiri apartment around 7.30am. She had last time come to the apartment two days back to meet someone but I did not know whom,” he added.

Udaygiri guard Mithlesh Kumar told media persons, “The deceased came to the apartment around 7.30 am by her car. As the car entered the campus, I asked her to park her car at a place where it would not obstruct vehicular movement. She told me that she had come to meet an IAS officer friend living on the 12th floor for barely 10 minutes and would leave soon. She went without mention anything in the apartment register. After 10 minutes, I heard a sound of someone falling on to the floor with a loud thud. I was shocked to find the same lady in a pool of blood and dead. I immediate informed apartment authority about the incident,” he added.

BLURB

Daughter of a retired IG, Dr Snigdha Kumari was to enter into wedlock with a bureaucrat on December 10

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 10:42 IST