‘Step towards making India’s villages self-reliant’: PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, fibre scheme in Bihar

patna

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 13:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated nine highway projects and the ‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme via video-conferencing in Bihar on Monday.

“Today, India is working towards making its villages self-reliant. It is a matter of pride that this process is starting from Bihar,” PM Modi said.

“Countries that have focused on their infrastructure have seen fast development. Only Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government stressed on the importance of a robust infrastructure in India before the current government,” he added.

The highway projects inaugurated cover a road length of about 350 kilometres and will be completed at a cost of Rs 14,258 crore.

‘Ghar Tak Fibre’ scheme will connect all 45,945 villages of Bihar through optical fibre internet service, according to a PMO release issued on Saturday.

“The fibre internet services programme is a “prestigious project” which will enable a “digital revolution” to reach the state’s remotest corner,” the release said.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Modi were also present at the event. Both leaders thanked PM Modi for initiatives that aid in development of the state and criticised the Opposition for their behaviour in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

“It is highly condemnable, there is a way to put forward your views. Also, the farm bills that have been passed in Parliament are in favor of farming sector,” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

“Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Ji is respected in Bihar and all over the country. The uncalled for incident which occurred with him in Parliament yesterday has hurt the people of Bihar. The people of Bihar will give a suitable answer to the Opposition,” Sushil Modi said.