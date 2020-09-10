Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election, Narendra Modi inaugurates schemes, lauds CM Nitish, woos migrants

bihar-election

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 17:17 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the country, and other projects related to agriculture and animal husbandry worth Rs 294.53 crore in poll-bound Bihar.

He also set the tone for campaigning in the forthcoming assembly elections by praising chief minister Nitish Kumar’s work towards ensuring safe drinking water supply in villages.

Modi also inaugurated the e-Gopala App, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for farmers.

Inaugurating the schemes, Modi said, “People engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme. It is our aim that in the next three or four years, we double our production and give the fisheries sector a boost.”

“PMMSY will pave the path for a renewed White Revolution (dairy sector) and Sweet Revolution (apiculture sector),” the PM said. He further added that 21 states in India will launch the scheme which will boost the fortunes of milkmen and apiculturists. Modi also said that PMMSY will also provide the Ganga cleanliness programmes with a boost and subsequently help provide dolphins with a clean environment under Project Dolphin.

Lauding the state government’s flagship programme of Har Ghar Jal Scheme, he said, “Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the project to equip every household with piped water is indeed praiseworthy. During this period, around 1.5 crore homes were linked with piped water supply. This is no mean achievement.”

Five years ago, safe drinking water had reached only 2% of households in the state and now this number has crossed 70%, he said.

He also lauded Bihar’s chief minister for providing farmers with support during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Farmers played a pivotal role in providing food to the nation during the lockdown when coronavirus was spreading,” he said.

He also highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in the state. “The government has transferred about Rs 6,000 crore to 75 lakh farmers in Bihar so far under PM-KISAN scheme,” he said and the appreciated the Bihar government for tackling floods and Covid-19 bravely.

“We are aware of the flood situation in Bihar and adjoining areas. The efforts of both Centre and state governments are to ensure the completion of relief work in a speedy manner,” Modi said.

Aware of the migrants’ role during the forthcoming assembly polls, he reminded them that the government has extended the scheme of providing them with free ration till Chhath Puja (November). Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), five kilograms of food grains per person and one kilogram of dal per household is provided free of cost to ration card-holders.

“I have come to know that many of you are showing interest in dairy farming. Let me tell you that your future is bright. The government is keen to expand this sector with new innovations, products,” he said, adding, “We need to be more vocal for local products like Madhubani art to make Bihar self-reliant,” he said.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the project will allow people involved in pisciculture and animal husbandry to help bring variety and new technologies to the sector. “Seventy-nine per cent of people in the state live in villages and 76% are dependent on agriculture and other related activities,” he said, adding that the state was utilising wetlands for fishing and farming.

Bihar’s deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that these schemes will take the state forward in the Blue and White revolutions.