Poster war in Bihar: RJD counters JD (U) claim on CM Nitish Kumar

patna

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 09:45 IST

Janata Dal (U) hoardings at Patna’s vantage points on Monday hailing chief minster Nitish Kumar has triggered a poster war in Bihar, even though the assembly elections are still at least a year away.

In a tit-for-tat response, the main opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday rebutted JD (U)’s advice to people of the state not to think of an alternative when Nitish Kumar is perfect, with posters reading, “Kyu na kare vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar (Why not have a second thought, after all Bihar is ill).” The posters are prominently on display at RJD’s party office.

Elections in Bihar are due in 2020. The JD (U) was part of the Grand Alliance (GA) along with the RJD in 2015 assembly polls. The GA comprising of the RJD, JD (U) and Congress won on 178 out of 243 seats while the BJP won on 53 seats. The JD (U) re-joined the NDA in 2017, which won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2019.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was trying to lure Bihar chief minister offering him to lead the club of opposition parties in the country as it doesn’t have an acceptable leader, was critical of the ‘state of affairs’ in the state.

“It is a slogan coined in haste. Thike hai means all is not well in Bihar,” reasons RJD spokesperson and MLA Bhai Birendra. “Look at the wordings of the JD (U) poster. Even they are accepting that everything is not perfect and they seem to be accepting that Nitish Kumar is not fit in this situation of Bihar. It means that he is just fine and they are not able to see any alternate candidate. The RJD has put this poster to show the current situation of the state. It features the failure of this government over various issues including law and order, healthcare, floods and drought,” said the RJD leader, Chitranjan Gagan.

“The manner in which parties are being organised on jail premises, the open display of AK 47s, death of children due to AES, to name a few, goes to prove that Bihar has become ill,” said Bhai Birendra.

Leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, too, raised his concern on law on order. “Total collapse of law and order in Bihar. Lawlessness is out of control, Nitish govt has failed to take any action against the perpetrators. People are being killed mercilessly in broad day light & those responsible for heinous crimes are being given a free hand by NDA govt,” said Yadav in a tweet.

The NDA leaders joined the issue with the RJD after it came out with posters on Tuesday. “Every political party has the right to create opinion through posters. But some people are trying to vitiate the atmosphere or present a negative picture of the state and create havoc in the minds of investors through these posters,” tweeted Bihar’s deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

“They have tried to show the phase of lawlessness that prevailed in the state between 1990 and 2000. There is no alternative to Nitish Kumar and he had given the taste of development to 12 crore people of state. After 2005, when he took over, the state has not looked back,” said JD (U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 09:45 IST