Samastipur tense after bullet-riddled body found near burial ground

Tension prevailed in Samastipur after the bullet-riddled body of a 21-year-old youth was found lying at the gate of a burial ground at Bhamrupur locality under Muffasil police station on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the body of Aryan Raj alias Mintu was spotted early in the morning by some passersby. Police recovered the body soon after receiving information that the youth was lying in a pool of blood. The victim reportedly had head injuries that had bled profusely.

A team of forensic experts, along with a dog squad, also reached the spot.

The incident sparked off protest by the local people who blocked the Sarayranjan-Darbhanga main road and disrupted vehicular traffic. The protesters also manhandled senior police officials and pelted stones on police personnel who had reached there. Some policemen were injured while trying to quell the mob violence.

Sadar DSP and SDO reached the spot and tried to pacify the mob who refused to hand over the body, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The police team used mild lathi-charge and tear gas shelling to disperse the mob.

Additional police force was deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident, said a police officer.

Sadar DSP Pritish Kumar said a said a case had been registered against unidentified people and further investigations were on.

According to a complaint lodged by the deceased’s family, Mintu went out on Monday evening from his house. When he did not come back till late night, his family members went out to search for him but could not find him in places they knew.

“When he did not return till late evening, we called him on his mobile number several times but there was no response to our repeated calls. We did not sleep all the night and in the morning we were informed that his bullet-riddled body is lying near a burial ground,” said father Mahesh Rai.

After conducting all legal formalities including postmortem, the body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites, the DSP said.

SP Harpreet Kaur, who also visited the spot, said that reason behind the incident was said to be old enmity, according to preliminary probe.

While one suspect has been detained in connection with the murder, four others involved in arson and stone pelting have been arrested.

