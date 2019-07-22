Seat sharing talks in NDA, GA for Bihar assembly by polls to be tricky affair

Preliminary seat adjustment talks for the bypolls for five Bihar assembly seats that fell vacant after the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year have begun in both the ruling NDA and the opposition camp.

The five assembly seats lying vacant after their incumbent MLAs got elected to the Lok Sabha are Darounda in Siwan, Nathnagar in Bhagalpur, Belhar in Banka, Simri Bakhtiarpur in Khagaria and Kishanganj.

In the ruling NDA, the seat adjustment between JD(U) and BJP would be an interesting thing to watch this time amid speculation of tussle between the two allies, especially after JD(U) did not join the Modi government, rejecting the offer of one ministerial berth in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Four of the five vacant seats were held by JD(U) members — Kavita Singh ( Darounda), Ajay Mandal ( Nath Nagar), Giridhari Yadav ( Belhar), Dinesh Chandra Yadav ( Simri Bakhtiarpur).

“It is natural the JD(U) will like to contest the four seats it held. The fifth seat, Kishanganj, is also favourable for the JD(U) as the party has done well in the parliamentary seat in the recent general election,” said a former JD(U) MLA and senior party leader.

However, insiders say BJP is keen on contesting at least two seats while the LJP is eying one seat, Simri Bakhtiarpur.

JD (U)’s secretary general and spokesperson K C Tyagi said his party and BJP would work out the modalities of seat adjustment at the opportune time and there would not be any hitch in thrashing out the arrangement. “Seat adjustment has never been a problem between the JD(U) and BJP,” he said.

On the other hand, the scenario in the Opposition is still hazy.

Chances are that RJD will stake claim on four seats and leave Kishanganj for the Congress, which currently holds the seat.

Sources said leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will hold talks with allies in coming weeks over the seat adjustment.

Some Opposition leaders said Congress leaders are keen on contesting two seats, Simri Bakhtiarpur and Kishanganj, and would send their recommendations to the central leadership soon.

There are also chances the Congress might play hardball in bargaining with RJD on seat adjustment so that it manages to get a higher number of seats in coming assembly election in 2020, unlike in the last parliamentary election when the party had to be content with allotment of only nine Lok Sabha seats against the demand of 13 seats.

