Two women Sikh pilgrims on way to Harmandir Sahib killed in accident

Two women Sikh pilgrims were killed and a driver was injured when a speeding truck rammed into the boundary wall of a house alongside NH 2, at Sakari under the Kudra police station area in Kaimur district, early on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as Daljeet Kaur, 50, and Sonam Devi, 45, both residents of village Basantanagar under Ropar district of Punjab. They were going for a darshan of Takht Shri Harmandir Sahib, the birthplace of 10th Guru Gobind Singh, in Patna.

The two women had taken a ride on the truck, as the truck driver was from their village, and he was taking the vehicle to the Bihar capital.

The driver, Kashmir Singh, was rescued by police and a patrolling team of the National Highways Authority of India and was admitted to a local government hospital, where he was declared out of danger.

According to police sources, the accident may have happened because the driver dozed off and the truck veered off the highway and hit the building. The force of the collision was such that the vehicle was mangled.

