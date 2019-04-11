Elected persons must follow the Constitution, says Vilas Adhav, professor, head of department of economics, SPPU

Did you vote in the previous election?

Yes, I did.

What issues have mattered to you in the past?

Voting is a responsibility of every citizen, so I vote in every election. My choice of candidate should work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society. The development of any country does not depend solely on the construction of roads, and other infrastructure facilities, but it primarily depends on taking steps to improve the skills of citizens.

What issues matter to you today?

Since the development of the country matters to every citizen, I will vote for those who will work for the empowerment and enrichment of the lives of those belonging to the lowest strata of society. These people include women, children, disabled and socially and economically disadvantaged groups. Also, the elected representatives should be follow the principles of the Constitution.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 17:05 IST