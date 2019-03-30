Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sambhaji Brigade member Praveen Gaikwad joins Congress

A day after he slammed Congress for ignoring activists, Maratha outfit Sambhaji Brigade member Praveen Gaikwad will join the Congress party on Saturday in Mumbai.

Gaikwad, a ticket hopeful had earlier withdrawn from the race, due to the Congress’ indecision, will now join the party in presence of Mallikarjun Kharge, party incharge for Maharashtra, Sonal Patel, observer and Ashok Chavan, state unit chief.

On Thursday, Gaikwad criticised the Congress saying that there has been a delay for facilitating his entry into the party even as he has expressed the desire for it.

Gaikwad on Thursday had said, “While Bollywood actress Urmila Martondkar got a ticket within hours of her entry into party, activists like him have been ignored by the party. Therefore I have decided to withdraw myself from the race for ticket.”

Gaikwad, a close associate of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, was the head of Sambhaji Brigade, which was involved in multiple agitations including vandalism of Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 14:56 IST