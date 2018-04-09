IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan 77* helps Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals
Apr 09, 2018 23:40 IST
Shikhar Dhawan’s brilliant, unbeaten 77 and his 120-run stand with Kane Williamson helped Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in the 2018 Indian Premier League clash at the Uppal stadium. (BCCI)
Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against Rajasthan Royals, who were returning after a gap of two years. (BCCI)
Sunrisers Hyderabad started well as D’Arcy Short was run-out for 4 by a direct hit from Kane Williamson. (BCCI)
Ajinkya Rahane also departed cheaply as Rajasthan Royals failed to get any momentum. (BCCI)
Sanju Samson looked solid as he neared a fifty. (BCCI)
However, Shakib Al Hasan removed Samson for 49 and Rajasthan Royals failed to get any momentum heading into the final overs. (BCCI)
Siddarth Kaul picked up two wickets as Rajasthan Royals ended on 125/9 after 20 overs, a below-par score on the Uppal deck. (BCCI)
Jaydev Unadkat picked up the wicket of Wriddhiman Saha for 5 as Rajasthan Royals looked to fight. (BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan was dropped by Ajinkya Rahane off Dhawal Kulkarni and that set the tone for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s dominance. (BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan punished the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as they scored at a healthy rate. (BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan notched up his 29th IPL fifty as Rajasthan Royals were deflated by the onslaught. (BCCI)
Kane Williamson gave Dhawan good company and the 120-run stand for the second wicket put Sunrisers Hyderabad on course for a win. (BCCI)
Shikhar Dhawan’s 77* helped Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets to get their IPL 2018 campaign off to a great start. (BCCI)
about the galleryIf Ajinkya Rahane ever plans to list a few dates as the worst of his playing career, Monday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad should feature somewhere near the top. The stage was set. To lead a team that was making a comeback in the IPL fold after two years, a captain’s knock would have been a perfect display of intent not just for himself, but also for a side that had lifted the silverware in the very first edition.