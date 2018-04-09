IPL 2018: Shikhar Dhawan 77* helps Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals

about the gallery

If Ajinkya Rahane ever plans to list a few dates as the worst of his playing career, Monday’s game against Sunrisers Hyderabad should feature somewhere near the top. The stage was set. To lead a team that was making a comeback in the IPL fold after two years, a captain’s knock would have been a perfect display of intent not just for himself, but also for a side that had lifted the silverware in the very first edition.