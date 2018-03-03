From Sridevi’s death and funeral to Holi: India this Week
Mar 03, 2018 13:22 IST
Fans watch as the funeral cortege of the late Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor passes through at Vile Parle in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Satish Bate / HT Photo)
Devotees and revellers from across the globe gathered to celebrate Holi at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
People gather outside an airport as they wait for a glimpse of the ambulance carrying the body of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Mumbai. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
Tribal students from the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS), dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha, are smeared with coloured powder and petals during Holi celebrations in Bhubaneswar. (Asit Kumar / AFP)
Rekha Rose Dukru, independent candidate of 17th Chizami meets villagers during an Assembly election campaign at Tsupfume village in Nagaland. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
Karti Chidambaram leaves Patiala House Courts after he was remanded to five-day CBI custody in the INX Media case, in New Delhi. (Arun Sharma / PTI)
Jordan’s King Abdullah II is greeted by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
Participants perform during an event as part of British Council's UK-India Year of Culture inside a college campus in Chennai. (P. Ravikumar / REUTERS)
A Kashmiri mother kisses the forehead of her son after his recruitment as an Army soldier during the graduation parade at an army base in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi / HT Photo)
A combination picture shows Beroza Bus Muthari, 65, who has lived in the Vrindavan ashram for widows for nine years, posing for photographs before (L) and after (R) celebrating Holi in Vrindavan. (Chandan Khanna / AFP)
An Sikh Sewadar volunteer stands near the Sikh Golden Temple as dark clouds are seen over it, in Amritsar. (Narnder Nanu / AFP)
A farmer walks with his cow on a dried paddy field at Srilankabasti village, on the outskirts of Agartala, the capital of Tripura. (Arindam Dey / AFP)
Elephant sculptures are displayed as part of the Elephant Parade India in Mumbai. The sculptures will be displayed at prominent locations for 3 weeks and auctioned to raise funds for Asian elephant corridors and projects to address human-elephant conflict. (Indranil Mukherjee / AFP)
An Indian army soldier performs during a tent pegging event at the Bangalore Horse Show organised by the Indian Army's ASC Centre and College. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
Devotees pay last respect to Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of the Kanchi Mutt, in Kanchipuram. (PTI)
A crowd seen gathered at Nehru Maidan for Congress President Rahul Gandhi's speech during Janashirvad Yatre rally in Hubballi, Karnataka. (Arijit Sen / HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka BJP President, chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa and party leader K S Eshwarappaduring the party's 'Farmers Convention' at Davanagere, Karnataka. (Shailendra Bhojak / PTI)
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage a protest demanding a CBI probe into an alleged paper leak outside SSC building, at Lodhi Road in New Delhi. (Arun Sharma / PTI)
Indian army soldiers showcase martial art skills at an event organised by the Indian Army's ASC Centre and College in Bangalore. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
Indian volunteers of the right-wing Hindu nationalist group Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) gather for a large-scale congregation in Meerut. Over 200,000 RSS volunteers from district groups in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh states were set to attend the RSS's "Rashtrodaya Sammelan" congregation. (Sajjad Hussain / AFP)
Narendra Modi walks out from the Matrimandir monument during celebrations to mark Auroville's 50 year anniversary in Tamil Nadu. The experimental township was conceived as a “universal town” in 1968, and was intended to house some 50,000 residents from around the world. (Arun Sankar / AFP)
