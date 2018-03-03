 From Sridevi’s death and funeral to Holi: India this Week | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 03, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

From Sridevi’s death and funeral to Holi: India this Week

Mar 03, 2018 13:22 IST
about the gallery
From Bollywood actor Sridevi's funeral in Mumbai to Holi celebrations across India; a roundup of top photos from across the country.

latest photogalleries

featured photos