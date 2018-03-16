India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 16, 2018 17:01 IST
Villagers pray by the body of Shabir Ahmad, a suspected rebel during his funeral in Awantipora, south of Srinagar on Friday. Two suspected militants were killed in an overnight encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar which began after they fired on a BJP leader’s security officers and tried to escape, officials said Friday morning. (Dar Yasin / AP)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Naramalli Sivaprasad (R) and other leaders, protests demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. The TDP on Friday formally decided to quit the NDA, days after two of its MPs resigned as ministers in the Narendra Modi government to protest the Centre’s refusal of Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. (Vijay Verma / PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh (2R), Sushil Gupta (2L) and N D Gupta (L) with party Lok Sabha MPs Sadhu Singh (C) and Bhagwant Mann (R) at Parliament House. Bhagwant Mann resigned as the AAP Punjab unit president on Friday, a day after Arvind Kejriwal apologised to former Akali Dal minister Bikram Majithia for levelling “unfounded allegations” of his involvement in drug trade last year. (Kamal Singh / PTI File)
Speaking at inauguration of the 105th session of Indian Science Congress at Manipur University, Prime Minster Modi said, “I have always maintained that India’s growth story shall never be complete until the eastern part of our country progresses at par with the western part. The North-East can be the ‘New Engine’ of India’s growth.” (PTI)
Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi was on Friday convicted in a 2003 human trafficking case by a court in Patiala. He has been given two years in jail. He was, however, granted bail by the court shortly after. Mehndi and his brother, Shamsher Singh, had been accused of illegally sending people abroad disguised as members of his troupe by charging hefty “passage money.” (Rajesh Kashyap / HT Archive)
Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel (R), Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal (C) and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal arrive for the Legislative Assembly at Delhi Vidhan Sabha on Friday. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung addresses an election rally at Sukna near Siliguri. The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed former GJM leader Bimal Gurung’s plea seeking protection from arrest in several cases lodged against him in West Bengal and for an independent probe into the alleged killings of Gorkhaland supporters in the state. The GJM leader had claimed that he was being politically persecuted. (Bikram Sashanker / HT File)
Bihar Police SI aspirants throw stones at security personnel during a protest over an alleged paper leak in Patna on Friday. (PTI)
about the galleryIndia news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news from the funeral of suspected militants killed in a gun-fight yesterday to Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) decision to quit NDA to protest the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.