India: Today’s news in pictures
Apr 24, 2018 17:24 IST
In a controversial statement, Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has defended casting couch in the industry and also said that women can avoid assault if they choose to. Khan was asked to give her opinion on Telugu actor Sri Reddy’s protest against casting couch at a press event. She later apologised for the comments. (Mitesh Bhuvad / PTI File)
Shahzar Rizvi clinched India’s first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea, winning silver in the 10m air pistol event on Tuesday. (PTI)
Indian security personnel stand next to bodies of killed Maoist rebels in Rela-Kasnasur forest in Gadchilori district in Maharashtra on April 22, 2018. At least six Maoists were killed in a fresh gunfight in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district and 15 more bodies were recovered from the Sunday encounter in the same region where 16 rebels had died in an operation by security forces. (AP)
Hardeep Singh Puri, Urban Development Minister and Anil Baijal, Lt. Governor of Delhi during the stone-laying ceremony of redevelopment project of Kathputli Colony in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on his arrival at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Modi launched the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at Ramnagar seeking to strengthen the country’s Panchayati Raj system and address gaps that hinder its success. (PTI / PIB)
Speaking at Jamia Millia Islamia University, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “Eastern part of India particularly states like Bihar, UP, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan is keeping India backward especially on social indicators. While we have improved on ease of doing business, we have remained backward on human development index. We are still 131 out of 188 countries in HDI.” (Atul Yadav / PTI File)
Indian Railways has kicked off the process of filling up over 88,000 posts and some 2.37 crore people have applied for it. The recruitment process will be conducted online at about 300 centres and as a result the Railways has estimated to save 7.5 crore paper sheets, or the equivalent of “10 lakh trees.” (Shailesh Andrade / REUTERS File)
