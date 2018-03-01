India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 01, 2018 16:56 IST
The final rituals for the burial of Sri Jayendra Saraswathi in the premises of the Kanchi Sankara Mutt in Kanchipuram began on Thursday morning in the presence of his family members. Jayendra Saraswathi, regarded among the most influential spiritual leaders of his time but whose shock arrest in a murder case robbed the spiritual shine of the Kanchi mutt, died in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. (PTI File)
Jordanian King Abdullah II with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday. Every religion promotes human values, PM Modi said in his address at a conference on ‘Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation’, where King Abdullah was also present. India, Modi added, had been a “cradle of all major religions in the world.” (Vipin Kumar / HT Photo)
Students sit for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam at their center at ICL High School Vashi in Navi Mumbai. Around 1.2 lakh students in 318 centres from Thane district, comprising Thane city, rural and Navi Mumbai were to appear for their SSC exams today. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)
Speaking on liquor prohibition, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party said, “The question is whether the liquor shops should be spread out like this. We have to go in search of a post office but there is no need to search for a TASMAC (Tamil Nadu government liquor outlet).” His stand comes at a time when major opposition political parties in Tamil Nadu are demanding implementation of total ban liquor sales in the state. (Arun Sankar / AFP File )
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has declined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to a lokpal selection committee meeting, saying the “special invitee” status would not allow him to contribute to the discussion over the appointment of the anti-corruption watchdog. Apart from the Prime Minister, Thursday’s high-powered meeting will be attended by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (PTI File)
The Election Commission on Thursday ordered a re-poll in 11 booths of eight assembly constituencies in Nagaland, two days after the state and neighbouring Meghalaya voted for new assemblies. Without going into the reason the EC letter said voting in 11 booths was declared void “on the basis of reports submitted and after taking all material circumstances into account.” (Yirmiyan Arthur / AP file )
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama wears his ceremonial yellow hat as he attends a special prayer for his longevity in Dharmsala on Thursday. Hundreds of nuns from different nunneries in exile attended the prayers. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP)
The CBI on Thursday produced Karti Chidambaram, arrested in the INX Media case, before a Delhi court after the expiry of his one-day custody. Karti, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, was produced before Special Judge Sunil Rana who is hearing the demand of the agency seeking 14-days custody for Karti. (PTI)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has attached 41 properties, valued at over Rs 1,200 crore, in connection with its money laundering probe in the PNB scam against Gitanjali Gems and its promoter Mehul Choksi. (Adnan Abidi / REUTERS File)
Union Human Resources Development minister Prakash Javadekar speaks about the book comprising charge sheets against state Congress government at a press conference, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (PTI)
A militant was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the wee hours of Thursday at Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said. The encounter ensued when security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hajin’s Shakoor Din Mohalla in the morning after receiving information about militants there, Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement. (Waseem Andrabi / HT File)
Resident doctors raise slogans during a protest demanding an increase in the number of postgraduate seats in Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College, associated with Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)
