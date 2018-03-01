 India: Today’s news in pictures | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
India: Today’s news in pictures

Mar 01, 2018 16:56 IST
India news in pictures -- a roundup of today’s top news across the country from the funeral of Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi in Kanchipuram to Karti Chidambaram being produced in a Delhi court with the CBI seeking 14-days custody in the INX Media case.

