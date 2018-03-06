India: Today’s news in pictures
Mar 06, 2018 16:03 IST
/
As many as 28 people died and 35 others were injured when a truck carrying wedding guests and family fell off a bridge in Gujarat’s Ranghona village in Bhavnagar district early on Tuesday. The vehicle going from Palitana to Botad fell off the bridge into the dry river bed of Ranghona river. (PTI)
National People’s Party president Conrad Kongkal Sangma on Tuesday took oath as Meghalaya’s new chief minister with 11 other leaders to form the government in alliance with the BJP, three regional parties and an independent legislator in the northeastern state. (PTI)
Socialist Unity Centre of India organised a protest rally in Kolkata against the demolition of Lenin’s statue in Tripura. Section 144 was imposed in some areas of Tripura as clashes broke out between supporters and party workers of the BJP and CPM after a statute of Vladimir Lenin was razed in Belonia. A victory procession was reportedly being carried out by the BJP when a group broke out and directed the bulldozer to the statue. (Samir Jana / HT Photo)
The CBI on Tuesday produced Karti Chidambaram, before a Delhi court and sought his custody for nine more days. The court allowed Karti to meet his father, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and mother Nalini Chidambram for 10 minutes. 46-year-old Karti is accused of using his influence in the finance ministry — at a time when his father was the minister — to help INX Media get approval for foreign investments from three Mauritius-based investors. (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)
The Centre on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the selection committee for appointing a Lokpal met on March 1 and decided to first fill up the vacancy of an eminent jurist in the panel. Senior advocate PP Rao was appointed in the panel but the post became vacant after he passed away last year. The bench posted the matter for further hearing on April 17. (Sonu Mehta / HT Photo)
Biplab Deb, a BJP leader with a background in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, will be Tripura’s 10th chief minister. Tribal leader Jishnu Dev Varma has been named his deputy, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Tuesday. The new government will be sworn in on Thursday in Tripura, where the BJP-led alliance defeated the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government in power in the state for 25 years. (ANI)
Three days after a note by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha directing senior political leaders and government functionaries not to participate in Tibet-related activities became public, the Tibetan government-in-exile has shifted a high-profile event planned to commemorate Dalai Lama’s 60th year in exile. The event will now happen in Dharamshala, not Delhi. (Ashwini Bhatia / AP File)
Shopian town and adjoining areas observed a shutdown for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while incidents of stone-pelting took place in parts of Srinagar protesting killings in a firing incident in south Kashmir district on Sunday. Life in rest of the valley returned to normal after Monday’s strike called by separatists. Six persons including two militants were killed in Sunday night’s shootout in Shopian’s Pahnoo area. (PTI File)
A godown located on the premises of Eastern Metal Works in Kalachowki, Mumbai went up in smoke after a major fire broke out in the ground-plus-one structure around noon on Tuesday. No casualties have been reported. At least 16 fire engines, 12 jumbo tankers and six jets are being used to bring the blaze under control. (PTI)
