 Photos: 3-D printing makes high-end Indian made prosthetics affordable
Apr 05, 2018
3-D printing makes high-end Indian made prosthetics affordable

Apr 05, 2018
High-tech customised prosthetics for amputees are now available in India at half the price of imported ones that can cost upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh. Using 3-D printing technology, made in India prosthetics now match imported offerings and allow wearers to get the exact shape and fit of their limb down to specific purposes.

