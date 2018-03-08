 Photos: In the northeast, small-scale markets spell autonomy for women | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: In the northeast, small-scale markets spell autonomy for women

Mar 08, 2018 16:09 IST
In small scale markets and at most stores across the northeast, it’s not the men but the women who’re running the show. These marketplaces provide the larger population access to local produce, helping the economy and at the same time are a socio-economic outlet for the women themselves to reach economic self sufficiency and address social issues through collective strength.

