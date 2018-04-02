Photos: Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act ‘dilution’, 6 killed in violence
Apr 02, 2018 17:55 IST
/
A protester vandalises a public bus during a demonstration by Dalit organisations as part of a countrywide strike against the Supreme Court’s order of diluting the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. 5 people have been killed during violence in the state with another person killed in Rajasthan. (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT Photo)
/
Protesters stopped a train at Forbesganj junction in Bihar. With posters, banners and flags, supporters of the Bhim Army and other Dalit organisations, halted over a dozen long-distance trains, stranding passengers. At some places in Bihar, protesters also blocked national and state highways. (ANI)
/
A protester is rounded up by police in Ahmedabad. Demonstrations turned violent in Barmer, Rajasthan where cars and property were reportedly damaged. In Alwar, five people were injured after a shopkeeper opened fire at protesters. (Mujeeb Faruqui / HT Photo)
/
Police and protestors seen at a blockade by protestors on NH 48. Two protesters were killed in police firing in Gwalior during demonstrations. Eighteen people were injured. Parts of Gwalior are under curfew. Earlier, one person was killed and 12 others injured in clashes in Morena town of the state. (Sanjeev Verma / HT Photo)
/
A police motorcycle is seen aflame during a protest in Ghaziabad. In Meerut, protesters torched Shobhapur police post and vandalised a car and motorcycle. As protests turn violent, two companies of RAF in Meerut and one company in Hapur were being deputed. (SAkib Ali / HT Photo)
/
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the central and state governments are dedicated towards the welfare of backward castes, SC and ST. Adityanath appealed to demonstrators to not disturb the law and order. (Subhankar Chakraborty / HT Photo)
/
In Delhi, protesters blocked Janpath intersection near Connaught Place. Protesters also blocked road outside the Mandi House Metro Station, bringing traffic to a halt. “We have filed the review petition in Supreme Court. I appeal to all political parties & groups to maintain peace and not incite violence”, Union home minister Rajnath Singh told ANI news. (ARvind Yadav / HT Photo)
/
Several people were reported injured in Ranchi after a clash between protesters and police. Multiple people, including a journalist, have also been injured in clashes in Morena and Bhind and Gwalior. (AFP)
/
Dalit groups protest the alleged dilution of the SCs/STs Act in Sector 19, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Centre has rushed 800 anti-riot policemen to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh with the closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with states to take preventive steps and maintain public order. (Virendra Singh Gosain / HT Photo)
about the galleryVarious Dalit organisations called for a nationwide shutdown to protest against the amendments under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The Supreme Court on March 20 had banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, a legislation meant to protect the marginalised communities from abuse and discrimination. The Union Government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.