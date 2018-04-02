Photos: Bharat Bandh against SC/ST Act ‘dilution’, 6 killed in violence

about the gallery

Various Dalit organisations called for a nationwide shutdown to protest against the amendments under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989. The Supreme Court on March 20 had banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989, a legislation meant to protect the marginalised communities from abuse and discrimination. The Union Government has filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order banning automatic arrest and registration of cases for alleged harassment of SCs and STs.