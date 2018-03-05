 Photos: In Jodhpur, an institute offers child brides a home, another chance | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Photos: In Jodhpur, an institute offers child brides a home, another chance

Mar 05, 2018 16:24 IST
In a region where child marriage is still common and few girls make it to high school, an institute called Veerni (Hindi for woman of great bravery) is changing lives. The residential facility in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, houses 85 girls from nearby villages — including several child brides.

