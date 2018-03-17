Photos: Telangana’s farm widows in a Delhi photo exhibition
Mar 17, 2018 15:03 IST
Kavitha with a photo of her husband Orssu Kasayya, a tenant farmer from Chintakuntla village in Telangana. Vijay Jodha says that for him, a primary function of documentary photography is to create a record. His ‘The First Witnesses’ series is telling of the gigantic scale of the agrarian crisis in India. (Vijay Jodha)
Ramanamma with a portrait of her deceased husband, A. Lakshmaiah, a tenant farmer from Mamillakunta Palli village. He committed suicide on July 25, 2015. (Vijay Jodha)
Venela with a photo of her father W Srinu, a Telangana tenant farmer who had an outstanding loan of Rs 13 lakhs. (Vijay Jodha)
Yadamma with a portrait of her deceased husband Mallayya. There’s an uncanny similarity between the women and the people in the photographs they’re holding—their faces are grim in the wake of the agrarian crisis and its aftermath, the burden of life looming large before their eventual death. (Vijay Jodha)
Yatam Rajitha, widow of Nagaiah, a tenant farmer from Telangana. Jodha travelled to both states of his own accord to meet the women who were left behind after their husbands, fathers and other family members took their lives. (Vijay Jodha)
A widow with a portrait of her husband, herself and their child. Nearly 2,000 farmers committed suicide in Telangana between 2016-2017. (Vijay Jodha)
Bocha Manisha, daughter of the late Mallesham and Lakshmi, all residents of Telangana. (Vijay Jodha)
Devarajula Latha with a framed photograph of her husband Devarajula Raju (left) and his younger brother, both of whom committed suicide in Telangana. (Vijay Jodha)
Madhavi, widow of D. Mahendar, Telangana. Climate change, which has resulted in crops maturing early and the productivity of soil go down over the years, has made it impossible for tenant farmers to survive,” says Jodha. (Vijay Jodha)
Rajitha, widow of Paladugula Ramesh. “I wanted to focus on the women, just like the way we are used to seeing well exposed and composed images of public figures. I wanted to express their individuality and dignity even in the face of such personal loss” Jodha says. (Vijay Jodha)
about the galleryA black and white photo exhibition of Vijay Jodha’s stark, telling portraits of farm widows in New Delhi could not have been better timed. Earlier this week, thousands of farmers marched 200 kms to Mumbai to push for theirs demands, including loan waivers from the government.