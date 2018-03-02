Photos: The tribal way to Tinder before Holi in Madhya Pradesh
Mar 02, 2018 10:42 IST
Tribal women dance to traditional songs during a Bhagoria or match-making fair, in Jhabua Madhya Pradesh. In the eight days leading up to Holi, the Bhil and Bhilala communities in the predominantly tribal districts of Jhabua, Dhar and west Nimar in Madhya Pradesh turn to a traditional version of Tinder, using gulal or coloured powder, as a way to find prospective partners. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Haats or weekly markets transform into Bhagorias in the run-up to Holi. Here men initiate an offer to a prospective partner by applying gulal, on her face. If the woman likes the man back, she reciprocates the gesture with gulal; if she doesn’t, she wipes off the colour and both move on. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Partnerships are sealed with the couple eating paan, after which they elope for a few days. When the families find them missing, they go to the tribal panchayats, who fix a price for the bride, and the man and the woman wed. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
The excitement at the Bhagoria fair in Thandla town in Jhabua district this week was palpable. Young women hoping for a match could be seen dressed in identical clothes and matching jewellery to let people know they belonged to the same village, while being trailed by groups of suitors dressed in their best. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Holi is considered the biggest festival among the Bhils and Bhilalas, who celebrate the end of the harvest with the extended family and friends from other villages at such haats, which provide opportunities for festive shopping, act as amusement fairs and also provide a chance to choose partners from the larger community. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Men smeared in yellow make vows which are followed by fasts, during Bhagoria celebrations, in Jhabua. Men and women in the Bhil and Bhilala communities share equal status and women traditionally have a say in who they marry. Men still pay a bride price (bapa) for their wife. While many marriages are pre-fixed now, people still follow tradition and participate in the gulal ceremony at Bhagoria. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
Where weekly haats may draw a few hundred people, the crowds are estimated to go up to 20,000 during Bhagoria ceremonies, drawn by the auspicious Holi period and also the possibility of getting hitched. (Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo)
