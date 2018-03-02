 Photos: The tribal way to Tinder before Holi in Madhya Pradesh | india-news | photos | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 02, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Photos: The tribal way to Tinder before Holi in Madhya Pradesh

Mar 02, 2018 10:42 IST
about the gallery
Among Madhya Pradesh’s Bhil and Bhilala communities, the eight days leading up to Holi has weekly haats transforming into match-making fairs called Bhagoria where men and women pick prospective partners in a tribal version of Tinder.

latest photogalleries

featured photos