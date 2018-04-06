BJP marks 38th foundation day with party workers at MMRDA grounds
Apr 06, 2018 17:48 IST
BJP workers gathered at Bandra-Kurla Complex for the party’s 38th foundation day on Friday. (satyabrata tripathy/ht photo)
Cops assemble outside MMRDA grounds. While the party holds foundation day celebrations every year, this show, a year ahead of the polls, was aimed at showcasing its growth in the past four years and energising its cadre. (satyabrata tripathy/HT photo)
A large crowd gathers outside the venue. (Satyabrata Tripathy /HT Photo)
The BJP had organised 28 special trains, 50,000 buses and jeeps to get workers into the city. (Bhushan Koyande/HT photo)
With workers arriving in hoards, the Western Express highway and BKC experienced heavy traffic snarls. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Lakhs of workers arrived at the venue. Many said that they were happy with the facilities available, which included snacks, water bottles, newspapers and proper seating arrangements.
Heaps of cardboard boxes lie near the free food stall at the venue. (satyabrata tripathy/htphoto)
Workers from Beed idstrict were agitated, as they felt that late BJP leader Gopinath Munde’s posters should have also been displayed. (satyabrata tripathy)
Celebrations in full swing at MMRDA grounds. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Workers were pleased as the party had arranged for special trains so that they could travel to the venue for free. (satyabrata tripathy/ht photo)
Chief minister Devedra Fadnavis (third from left, seated) shares the stage with other BJP leaders. (vijayanand gupta/ht photo)
Workers collect food from the free food stall at MMRDA grounds. (bhushan koyande/ht photo)
Amit Shelar, BJP Mumbai chief pointed out how the BJP rally today was one of the biggest gathering of supporters. (vijayanand gupta/ht photo)
BJP leaders (L-R) Raosaheb Danve, Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah,and Nitin Gadkari are welcomed with a garland. (vijay)
