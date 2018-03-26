Mumbai-Pune cycle race: Top cyclists battle heat, traffic
Mar 26, 2018 17:07 IST
Around 157 professional cyclists participated in the 52nd edition of the Mumbai-Pune cycle race, which started from RK Studio in Chembur, Mumbai, on Sunday, March 25. Here, cyclists on their way from Khandala to Pune. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Cyclists started from Kala Ghoda at 7am, passing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other city landmarks. The event was non-competitive till Chembur, from where the actual race began. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Participants on the Vashi creek bridge on Sunday morning. Defending champion Dilawar Singh from Haryana and a host of the country’s top cyclists participated in the event. The total prize money was Rs 6 lakh, with the first-prize winner taking home Rs 1 lakh. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Supporters cheer cyclists going uphill at Bhor Ghats on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, the most gruelling stretch of the race. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Bhor Ghat is located on the route between Khopoli and Khandala, on the Western Ghats. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
The 152-km competition, one of the longest running cycle races in the country, first began in 1946. It has been held continuously every year since 1980, though it missed a few years before that. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Before 1971, the track was 200km and then it was cut down. After the Vashi bridge was built, the route got shorter still. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Mumbai and Pune were in the throes of a heat wave on Sunday, with temperatures crossing the 40-degree mark, making the challenge more tough for participants. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
